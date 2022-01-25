Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Here we go again....

Posted at 9:43 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 09:43:36-05

Another round of Arctic air will invade the state as an Arctic front sweeps through later today.

Surface.jpg

Temperatures will drop off like a rock. By tomorrow morning, temps will only be in the teens and by tomorrow afternoon they will attempt to reach 30 degrees. Breezy conditions will make it feel like the teens.

Future Wind Chill.jpg

Wednesday will feel like the perfect day at the beach compared to Thursday with a low around 13 degrees.....yikes!

Thursday Morning Low.jpg

With that said, I have to interject my motto "It can always be worse". It can be worse because we could tie the record of 3 degrees or even worse, break it.....thankfully, that is not going to happen this Thursday.

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018