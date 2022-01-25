Here we go again....

Another round of Arctic air will invade the state as an Arctic front sweeps through later today.

Temperatures will drop off like a rock. By tomorrow morning, temps will only be in the teens and by tomorrow afternoon they will attempt to reach 30 degrees. Breezy conditions will make it feel like the teens.

Wednesday will feel like the perfect day at the beach compared to Thursday with a low around 13 degrees.....yikes!

With that said, I have to interject my motto "It can always be worse". It can be worse because we could tie the record of 3 degrees or even worse, break it.....thankfully, that is not going to happen this Thursday.

