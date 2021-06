WMAR

It felt like record heat Sunday, but in fact we were just a few degrees shy. The humidity is on the rise and that will make it feel about 5 degrees warmer than what the thermometer says.

WMAR

With the moisture in the air, get read for storms to bubble up. Monday will have just a 30% chance of an afternoon shower, however the rain chance increases every day of the work week. Thursday and Friday we could see almost 1" of rain which could lead to possible flash flooding.