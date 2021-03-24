Menu

Hello Rain!

Welcoming warmer temperatures as well...
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 10:10:42-04

Grab the umbrella before heading out the door as rain continues to overspread the area through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall may become steadier in nature so keep those windshield wipers going! Rainfall

Rain showers should taper off this evening around dinnertime, with areas of fog developing overnight as some residual moisture may linger. When it's all said and done, most areas may see rainfall amounts of .50-.75" with locally higher amounts possible south and east of the metro.

Get ready for a warming trend later this week as west-southwest winds usher in plenty of warmth to the Mid-Atlantic region! Temperatures could flirt with the lower-80s on Friday! We typically see temperatures this warm late-May/early-June.

