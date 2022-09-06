Heavy rain overnight to start our Tuesday

The showery weather continues to settle in overnight through most of central Maryland. During the morning commute, we do see heavy rainfall throughout the Baltimore and DC metro areas as this system pushes through.

Futurecast futurecast.JPG WMAR futurecast 2.JPG WMAR futurecast 3.JPG WMAR futurecast 4.JPG WMAR

This system will be able to produce about two to three inches of rain overall with locally higher amounts. This amount of rain will cause some flooding in more urban areas and small creeks and streams. Due to this threat of flooding, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 4 am to 2 pm on Tuesday for almost all of our viewing area.

WMAR

The heavy rain will begin to end as we head into the afternoon but there is still rain in the forecast. The showers become more isolated as we head into the evening hours and any flooding risks also become very localized.

Be sure to stay weather aware and to "turn around, don't drown" if you encounter a flooded roadway.

Stay tuned!