Heat safety

Some things to keep in mind as the summer heat hits home
It will be a hot weekend. WMAR-2 Meteorologist Stevie Daniels has tips to help you beat the heat.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 21, 2024

BALTIMORE — Now is a good chance to take a moment to think about your heat safety plan. I know this may sound obvious, but every year we have heat-related illnesses and even deaths.

Here are some tips broken up into categories.

When you are outside keep these things in mind:

Heat safety outside

From yard work to a full time job, some of us have to be outside. Take extra precaution!

Heat safety when working

Problems with the heat don't always happen inside the heatwave!

Heat safety outside of a heatwave

Always remember to double check your car. It is not safe in temperatures like this. Not even for a minute!

Hot car safety

One bonus tip! Keep an eye on pets too! Make sure they have plenty of water and watch the paw pads! Sidewalk temperatures can get hot enough to burn an animals foot. If it is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for them!

