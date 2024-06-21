BALTIMORE — Now is a good chance to take a moment to think about your heat safety plan. I know this may sound obvious, but every year we have heat-related illnesses and even deaths.

Here are some tips broken up into categories.

When you are outside keep these things in mind:

From yard work to a full time job, some of us have to be outside. Take extra precaution!

Problems with the heat don't always happen inside the heatwave!

Always remember to double check your car. It is not safe in temperatures like this. Not even for a minute!

One bonus tip! Keep an eye on pets too! Make sure they have plenty of water and watch the paw pads! Sidewalk temperatures can get hot enough to burn an animals foot. If it is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for them!