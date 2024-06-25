Heat waves been fakin' me out!

BALTIMORE — June has been a hot month! There have been 16 days with above normal temperatures with highs 90°+. On the 22nd, a new record high temperature of 101° was set at the BWI Airport! Our first heatwave of the season has lasted eight days and it continues! Today will mark day nine of the heatwave! It will feel a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Temperatures are projected to rise above record levels on Wednesday, into the triple digits! We have a very good chance of breaking the old record high of 99° set back in 1954! It will feel like the lower-100s as well when you factor in the humidity.

The high heat and humidity on Wednesday will prime the atmosphere for scattered thunderstorm development. Strong to severe storms will arrive ahead of the cold front around dinnertime and will linger into early Thursday morning before daybreak. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Damaging winds, large hailstones, and an isolated tornado are all possible.

Stay cool, safe, and weather-aware!

#StevieDanielsWX #Heatwave

