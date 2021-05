WMAR

Seasonal temperatures Monday and then its all about the heat! High heat, although not record breaking as that is in the upper 90s. it doesn't stop this week.

Next week as we approach Memorial weekend will be 10-20 degrees above normal as well!

Get out the inflatable pools as a great way to cool off. Since rain is not in the forecast, finding ways to chill out will be a priority for the next 2 weeks.