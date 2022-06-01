Heat Wave & Hurricane Season

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1531966207921897473?s=20&t=u7Fh-slP-RNR1lHc6Cg9Zw

Today is June 1st...that means that Meteorological summer has begun! There is a difference between Meteorological summer vs. Astronomical summer. Astronomical summer (the summer solstice) occurs on June 21st, 2022 which is when the path of the sun in the sky is the farthest north in the Northern Hemisphere...this is why that day has the most daylight.

Meteorological summer is a three-month period based on the annual temperature cycle. These seasons are mainly used to document climate information. Meteorological summer is June 1st - August 31st.

June 1st is also the start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season! The hurricane season begins on June 1st through November 30th. Here are the 2022 Tropical Cyclone names selected by the World Meteorological Organization.

NOAA forecasters predict a 65% chance of an above normal season with 14-21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), 6-10 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), and 3-6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4, & 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher). There are many moving parts to why the 2022 season will be above average, including warmer sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, weaker Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. According to NOAA, the west African monsoon is capable of supporting stronger Easterly Waves off Africa—seeding many of the longest and strongest hurricanes in previous seasons.

The tropics are turning a bit active this morning already! The remnants of Hurricane Agatha is located over the NW Caribbean Sea and is expected to travel northeastward and has a 70% chance of strengthening into a Tropical Depression over the next couple of days.

There is another disturbance in the SW Atlantic and just to the north of the Bahamas. It has a 10% chance of formation over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center says the storm will track northeastward...away from the United States over the next several days.

It is important to understand the risks of these storms and practice steps to take to keep you and your family safe during this hurricane season. Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team will always keep you updated.

