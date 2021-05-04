Watch
Showers, storms...

Posted at 8:52 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 09:47:14-04

A smorgasbord of weather is on the table today.

Expect showers, storms, sun, heat , humidity, wind and hail.

We already had a few showers early this morning but the showers have been replaced with sun.

The sunshine will be short-lived, so enjoy the first half of the day today because strong to severe storms will move in this afternoon bringing damaging wind gusts and hail. Isolated flooding is also possible. Stay weather aware and keep an eye to the sky!

The sun is up and so is the humidity with dew points in the mid to upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Temperatures have also been in the mid 60s to low 70s this morning, which is 15-25 degrees above normal.

Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s, falling shy of the record set back in 2018. It was 91 degrees.

If you are a fan of the 80s, unfortunately, they won't last long. A cold front will move through on Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week into the first half of the weekend.

Stay tuned!

