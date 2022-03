Today is not the best day for rain, being that it's St. Patrick's Day. Or is it?

The rain that has fallen and will continue to fall today is beneficial rain.

So far this month, we received 1.36" of rain. The normal amount is 2.07". Therefore, we are in a deficit of 0.71".

The rain today will put a good dent in the deficit.

Let's look at things on the bright side (pun intended). Today is St. Patrick's Day and we have been blessed with some much needed liquid sunshine!

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

