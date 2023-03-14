Happy Pi Day! Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th because the date (3/14) matches the beginning of the decimal expansion: 3.14159... this is the most famous mathematical constant! It is used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Fun fact...Pi has been calculated to over 50 trillion digits beyond it's decimal point! How many digits can you remember?

Why not celebrate Pi day by discussing mathematics while eating some yummy pie! I would eat a warm pie today as conditions will be chillier and blustery across the state of Maryland! Northwest winds will be whipping this afternoon & evening, upwards 40-50 mph at times. This is why the entire area will be under Wind Advisories beginning at 2 PM. Now is the time to secure any outdoor loose furniture before the winds ramp up today. Even though temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, wind chills (how the air will feel on exposed skin) will range in the upper-20s and low-30s this afternoon. BRRR!

Bundle up and hang on to your hat!

