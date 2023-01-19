Watch Now
Happy National Popcorn Day

Enjoy that yummy popcorn inside...
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 06:09:05-05

Happy National Popcorn Day! Rain will be popping up throughout the morning and will become more widespread by the afternoon. You will have to enjoy the delicious popcorn indoors today...the last thing you want to deal with is soggy popcorn! Rainfall totals could add up to 0.25-0.50", but localized amounts of 0.75" is not out of the question. This rain is beneficial! Grab the umbrella before you head out the door. Temperatures will climb into the mid and uppper-40s.

