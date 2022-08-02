Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1554434927961284610?s=20&t=nn_12DItea4cbRih3zRKnA

You will want to eat the Ice Cream Sandwich quickly on this National Ice Cream Sandwich day! A westerly wind flow will allow temperatures to be slightly warmer than yesterday, in the low-90s. It will feel more like the mid-90s as dew point values range in the mid to upper-60s. Once again, it's not looking like the best hair day, so you'll probably want to wear the hat!

WMAR

Today marks the first day of the next heat wave! Highs will range in the 90s throughout the rest of the week and also into the weekend. A southerly wind flow will help heat index values soar into the triple digits late-week! It will feel close to 100° Saturday-Monday.

WMAR

