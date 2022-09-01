Watch Now
Happy Meteorological Fall y'all!

Sharing September stats...
Good Morning Maryland Weather
Posted at 6:07 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 06:07:49-04

Hello sweet September! Here is a peek at some September stats! The average high temperature on September 1st is 84° and will drop 10° by the end of the month. The average morning low is 63° on the first day of September, and is 53° on September 30th. The normal amount of rainfall for the month of September at BWI Airport adds up to 4.44". It is still too early for snow!

It's finally pumpkin spice, sweater, and boot season...well almost! Today is known as the first day of Meteorological Fall! Meteorological Fall begins today through November 31st. Meteorological seasons are broken up in three-month increments and are temperature-based. They are broken up to better represent what it feels like during different times of the year.

Astronomical seasons are based on the sun and the tilt of the Earth. When Earth's axis is tilted neither towards or away the sun, the event is known as an "equinox". The sun is directly over the equator at noon during the Autumnal equinox and the Vernal equinox. There are two equinoxes a year—one in the fall and one in the spring. This means that there is nearly an equal amount of daylight and darkness for all latitudes. Autumn officially begins on September 22nd through December 21st.

