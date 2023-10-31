Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Happy Howl-oween!

Oh my gourd-ness, it's chilly!
HAPPY.png
WMAR
HAPPY.png
Posted at 5:08 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 05:08:40-04

Happy Howl-oween! Today, conditions look fa-boo-lously chilly as cold air creeps in from the north. Afternoon high temperatures will be below average, in the low to mid-50s...oh gourd-ness! Skies will be brew-tiful as the weather pattern remains dry. The kids will still have skele-fun though! They should wear the extra layers underneath their costumes as they collect their candy around the neighborhood this evening!

trickortreat.png

#HappyHalloween #StaySpooky

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018