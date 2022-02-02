Happy Groundhog Day!

It is hard to believe that it is already February 2, 2022! Today is the day that Punxsutawney Phil makes his annual weather prediction— will we have a longer-lasting winter or an early spring?

Phil has made his decision— another six weeks of winter all around the United States as Phil saw his shadow! The Groundhog Phil-osophy states that if he sees his shadow and returns to his burrow, he has predicted six more weeks of wintry weather. If he does NOT see his shadow, spring will arrive earlier!

Phil has been making his predictions since 1887 in Gobbler's Knob, western Pennsylvania. Since 1887, he has seen his shadow 104 times and there have been 20 times where he did not see his shadow. There have been 10 years with no recorded predictions.

Now this is a very important note... Punxsutawney Phil is NOT a Meteorologist! According to NOAA, over the past 10 years, Phil's accuracy rate is about 50%. Do not trust a rodent's "forecast". Sticking with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team as we will provide you with the most accurate forecast for central Maryland and the Eastern Shore!

Maryland will be dealing with more seasonal temperatures for Groundhog Day, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next weather-maker, which will bring intermittent rain showers and a wintry mix late-week. If this threat materializes, travel disruptions are certainly possible Friday, especially to the northwest of the I-95 corridor.

