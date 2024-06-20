Happy first day of summer!

Today marks the first day of summer! The summer solstice officially begins at 4:51 PM. This is when the earth's northern hemisphere is tilted towards the sun, giving us the longest amount of daylight and the shortest amount of darkness. It is the opposite in the southern hemisphere.

There will be around 14 hours, 56 minutes, and 19 seconds of daylight.

After today, the summer heat will be in full force! Temperatures will climb into the upper-90s on Friday and Saturday, with heat index values near the triple digits. Sunday will the hottest, as record-breaking temperatures hit 100° and it will feel like 104° when you factor in the humidity. I would not be surprised if heat alerts were issued over the weekend. Find ways to stay cool!

