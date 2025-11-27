Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Hap-pie Thanksgiving & Turkey Bowl Day!

Get ready for the major cool down...
thanksgiving.jpg
wmar
thanksgiving.jpg
Good Morning Maryland Thanksgiving Day Weather - Stevie Daniels niels
Posted
and last updated

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels says it will feel much colder and windy today! Dress in layers if you're heading out to the Turkey Bowl at Johnny Unitas Stadium! While skies stay dry, temperatures will range in the low-40s during the game with wind chills in the low to mid-30s. This is thanks to breezy northwest win gusts around 25-30 mph.

turkeybowl.jpg
winds.jpg

The image below highlights the warmest, coldest, rainiest, and snowiest Thanksgivings on record in the Baltimore area!

  • Hottest: 77° (1941)
  • Coldest: 18° (1996)
  • Wettest: 1.1" (1971)
  • Snowiest: 2" (1898)
THANKSGIVING DAY.jpg

I hope you all have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

#StevieDanielsWX #Thanksgiving

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft