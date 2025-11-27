Hap-pie Thanksgiving & Turkey Bowl Day!

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels says it will feel much colder and windy today! Dress in layers if you're heading out to the Turkey Bowl at Johnny Unitas Stadium! While skies stay dry, temperatures will range in the low-40s during the game with wind chills in the low to mid-30s. This is thanks to breezy northwest win gusts around 25-30 mph.

The image below highlights the warmest, coldest, rainiest, and snowiest Thanksgivings on record in the Baltimore area!



Hottest: 77° (1941)

Coldest: 18° (1996)

Wettest: 1.1" (1971)

Snowiest: 2" (1898)

I hope you all have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

