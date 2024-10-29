Halloween history!

BALTIMORE — It's almost Howl-o-ween! Here is a look back at some Halloween extremes at BWI! The warmest temperature recorded at the airport was 85°, set back in 1946. The coldest temperature felt on the holiday was a low of 25° in 1966! The "snowiest" Halloween was back in 1925 with a total amount of 0.10". The most amount of rainfall on October 31st was 1.50", which occurred nearly 100 years ago!

Weather conditions on Halloween over the past five years have been anything but consistent. Last year, temperatures struggled to hit the mid-50s with low temperatures in the 30s. We hit the 60s in 2021 and 2022, but 2020 was much colder, with highs only in the 40s! The last time temperatures hit the upper-70s on Halloween was back in 2019, where 77° was the recorded high at BWI. This was also the year where we saw nearly an inch of rain.

This year, the trick-or-treaters are in luck! We have SPOOK-tacularly dry skies with fa-BOO-lously warm temperatures, in the upper-70s and low-80s during the afternoon. That means no layers underneath the costumes this year! We will CREEP it mild in the evening, with temperatures dropping into the low-70s around mid-evening. Can you tell how much I love Halloween puns?! :)

Have a safe and skele-FUN Halloween!

