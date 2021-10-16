Gusty storms are near

The cold front is right on our doorstep and our western counties will see the rain and storms first. The timeline for severe weather will be between 1-5 pm as this cold front charges through quickly. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the bulk of the area under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms and a Slight Risk across parts of NE Maryland. The primary threat will be isolated damaging wind gusts. Since this cold front will be moving very rapidly, the flood threat is very low. On average, we can expect to see up to .50" of rain when it's all said and done. Keep an eye to the sky!

The cold front should clear the Bay around sunset. Typically with strong cold fronts like this, we see cold dry air filtering in on the backside of the boundary...which is exactly what will happen overnight into Sunday. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the mid-40s across higher terrain (NW of the city), to the lower-50s around the metro! It will feel noticeably cooler as you wake up Sunday morning!

Behind the cold front, winds will veer out of the northwest and will turn rather gusty Sunday for the Ravens game! Winds may clock in upwards of 30-35 mph at times! Even though there will be lots of sunshine during the game, temperatures will only reach the lower-60s around kickoff. It will feel blustery at M&T Bank so make sure you wear the extra layers if you're heading to the stadium!

