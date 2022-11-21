Great weather for traveling this week

MARYLAND — With Thanksgiving only a few days away, many will be traveling to get to their destinations. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving all of the Mid-Atlantic will see dry conditions which will give us one less headache to deal with.

Thanks to a large high pressure system, we will only deal with lots of sunshine and temperatures right around average for this time of year as we make our way through the week.

Futurecast shows that both Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be dry over a lot of the east coast north of Carolinas. Delays due to weather on these days will be nonexistent, so if you have a flight to catch you are in the clear.

Returning back from Thanksgiving we do face a few isolated rain showers on Friday but nothing significant with our next major weather maker being early Sunday morning. This storm system will mostly be rain thanks to the abundance of warm air in place. So, while we have great weather to start off our holiday travel our return trips may be a bit trickier thanks to the weather.

Stay tuned!