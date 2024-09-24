Gray & gloomy

Rain, rain, go away! Gray and gloomy conditions persist as periods of light showers linger through the rest of the week. Overall, rainfall totals will be low, but there is the potential for coastal flooding thanks to persistent onshore winds, out of the southeast. Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are still underway through Wednesday as the tides are running about 2-2.5ft above normal.

wmar

The remnants of soon-to-be Helene could impact the Mid-Atlantic region Friday into the start of the weekend. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the forecast this far out as it is highly dependent on the track of the system. Right now, model guidance shows high pressure to the north of Maryland will keep the heaviest rain and strongest winds to the south of the state. Persistent onshore winds could lead to additional coastal flooding along the immediate shoreline over the weekend.

wmar

Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team for all the latest updates regarding the track of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_