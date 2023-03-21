Get the garden going!

Spring is FINALLY here! What better way to celebrate the spring season, than to create your own garden! If you are new to the world of gardening, here are some tips and tricks to help get you started:

- Choose your garden spot wisely! Pay close attention to the sunlight in your yard. Plants need lots of sun to thrive!

- Invest in nutrient-rich and well-drained soil.

- Be mindful of the types of flowers/plants you put in your garden. Some flowers need more sun than others. Some plants thrive in more of a warmer climate. Stick with plants that will have enough room to grow well where you live.

- Become familiar with the last average spring frost date so you don't put plants the flowers too soon. It is also beneficial to know the first average fall frost date so you know when to cover/protect your plants from the late-season cold.

- High-quality nutrition for your plants (great soil and plant food) will help them flourish. Give the plants lots of water and love!

For those who have a green thumb, I'm giving you the green light to garden today as it will feel milder! Sunshine will become filtered later today as high clouds build in, but it will be dry! There is a slight chance of a sprinkle or two early Wednesday morning but it will be very quick-hitting. The majority of the day will be dry with highs in the low-60s. While the 70s make a comeback on Thursday, I would hold off on gardening, especially during the first part of the day. An area of low pressure will slide to our north, bringing rain showers to the area during around the metro-northward.

WMAR

#Spring #Gardening #GreenThumb #StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_