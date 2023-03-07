Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Get ready to spring forward!

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday at 2 AM...
DST_1.JPG
WMAR
DST_1.JPG
Posted at 7:24 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 07:24:40-05

How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time? Are you ready to spring forward?! Daylight Saving Time officially begins on Sunday at 2 AM and lasts through November 5th. Make sure you turn your clocks forward one hours before heading to bed Saturday night!

Here are some fun facts about Daylight Saving Time:

DST.JPG

The last sunrise in Eastern Standard Time on Saturday is 6:24 AM and the sun sets at 6:09 PM.

SUNRISE_SATURDAY.JPG

On Sunday, we shift both the sunrise and sunset time one hour ahead. On Sunday, the sunrise will be at 7:22 AM with a sunset at 7:10 PM.

SUNRISE_SUNDAY.JPG

Enjoy the long, light evenings!

#StevieDanielsWX #DaylightSavingTime

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018