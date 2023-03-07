Get ready to spring forward!

How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time? Are you ready to spring forward?! Daylight Saving Time officially begins on Sunday at 2 AM and lasts through November 5th. Make sure you turn your clocks forward one hours before heading to bed Saturday night!

Here are some fun facts about Daylight Saving Time:

The last sunrise in Eastern Standard Time on Saturday is 6:24 AM and the sun sets at 6:09 PM.

On Sunday, we shift both the sunrise and sunset time one hour ahead. On Sunday, the sunrise will be at 7:22 AM with a sunset at 7:10 PM.

Enjoy the long, light evenings!

