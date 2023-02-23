Watch Now
Get outside today...that is an order!

Summer...is that you?
WMAR
Posted at 5:06 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 05:06:46-05

As Taylor Swift once asked, "Are you ready for it?"... the answer to that question is YES! Grab the iced coffee and turn off the heat today!

Mother Nature is so over winter and wants to skip right to late-spring/early-summer! Get ready for temperatures to flirt with 80° today! The old record high of 78° was set back nearly 150 years ago in 1874!

The last time temperatures hit the upper-70s and low-80s in central Maryland was on November 7th, 2022. That was 108 days ago!

Enjoy this taste of late-Spring because temperatures take a tumble throughout Friday behind the cold front.

