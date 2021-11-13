Fun Festival Facts

There is so much happening this weekend weather-wise and event-wise! The Maryland Irish Festival kicks off at noon today and Sunday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium! You can celebrate Irish culture with great food, music, and vendors! You may encounter a light shower or two as the festival begins, but rain chances will be squashed by 2 pm! Sunshine should break out in the afternoon, but northwest wind gusts will be on the elevated side, up to 30 mph at times. It will feel brisk during the day as temperatures will feel more autumn-like with highs in the mid to upper-50s! You will need the jacket on during the festival!

The Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival begins at 9 am both today and Sunday at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Here, you can knit, crochet, spin, or shop, you can stock up on unique yarn and fibers for winter projects! You will need to wear the warm hat and the extra layers to the fairgrounds on Sunday as temperatures will fall below normal, in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Intervals of clouds and sunshine will be overhead during the morning and afternoon hours.

