From the 90s to the 60s, temps take a nose dive

Below average Monday
Seven Day Forecast
Posted at 11:24 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 23:32:04-04
The hottest day of 2021 thus far is in the books. Sunday temperatures were almost 20 degrees warmer than normal, almost reaching the all time high for the month. That was 98 degrees. A cold front arrives Monday morning so get ready for a dramatic dip as we head back to work.

Showers are possible all day, although they will be light. Temperatures fall through the day and are now BELOW average.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, Sunday might be the best day for the pool as heavy rain will impact Friday and Saturday.

