Severe weather threat looms

Showers moved through early this morning but now we are dry.

Lynette Charles

You might be hoping for sun this afternoon. Unfortunately, today is a day that if we receive sunshine, it will destabilize the atmosphere which will lead to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon/evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has portions of Maryland in a slight risk for severe weather, which on a scale of 1-5, is a 2.

Damaging gusty wind will be the primary threat, if storms turn severe.

Drier weather will arrive tomorrow afternoon but it will be windy with sustained winds W 15-25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

A High Wind Watch goes into effect Friday at 11 a.m until Saturday 5 a.m.

Stay tuned!

