Severe weather threat looms

Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 10:08:17-04

Showers moved through early this morning but now we are dry.

Radar.jpg

You might be hoping for sun this afternoon. Unfortunately, today is a day that if we receive sunshine, it will destabilize the atmosphere which will lead to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon/evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has portions of Maryland in a slight risk for severe weather, which on a scale of 1-5, is a 2.

Slight Risk.jpg

Damaging gusty wind will be the primary threat, if storms turn severe.

Severe Weather Threat.jpg

Drier weather will arrive tomorrow afternoon but it will be windy with sustained winds W 15-25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind.jpg

A High Wind Watch goes into effect Friday at 11 a.m until Saturday 5 a.m.

Alerts.jpg

Stay tuned!

