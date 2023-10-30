From hot to cold spooky fast

BALTIMORE — This weekend was down right summerlike as temperatures topped out in the mid 80s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. But do not let that fool you as we are eyeing down a strong cold front that will drop temperatures significantly in a matter of hours.

Monday starts off great with temperatures shooting back into the mid 70s before we see this cold front slide through the east coast by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to respond to the shift in our winds heading into the evening hours and set us up for a much cooler Tuesday.

WMAR

The colder northwest flow will have a lot of the east coast feeling a big chill as most of us will only hit a high in the mid 50s. For context, the average high for both Monday and Tuesday is 63°.

WMAR

While 8° is not a huge difference, the biggest change is the temperature difference between Monday and Tuesday. Most of the state will drop a whole 20° in 24 hours as this cold front exits the east coast. This will be reinforced through a northwest flow and cloud cover that will keep sunshine partially blocked. A second cold front will also move through later in the week and keep our temperatures in the lo to mid 50s for most, giving us an early winterlike feel.