From a treat of a weekend to a trick from the weather

Halloween night will not be as nice as the weekend before it...
HALLOWEEN 2.JPG
WMAR
HALLOWEEN 2.JPG
Posted at 10:33 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 22:33:37-04

BALTIMORE — We had a wonderful weekend leading up to our Halloween with comfortable temperatures and dry skies for events and parties alike. But as we head towards the main day there is a change that is coming up which could put a damper on our trick-or-treating plans.

The morning will start off on the drier side but the increasing clouds will be a sign of what is to come. Luckily, our temperatures will be warm despite the clouds but once we get to the warmest part of the day we will start to see rain showers popping up from the southwest.

HALLOWEEN 2.JPG

The rain showers will then continue through the late afternoon and evening time as our weather maker slides in and its associated cold front sparks up these showers.

Futurecast
futurecast.JPG
futurecast.JPG
WMAR
futurecast 2.JPG
futurecast 2.JPG
WMAR
futurecast 3.JPG
futurecast 3.JPG
WMAR
futurecast 4.JPG
futurecast 4.JPG
WMAR
futurecast 5.JPG
futurecast 5.JPG
WMAR

While the rain will not be extremely heavy, it will be enough to need a raincoat or umbrella if you are heading around the neighborhood for some treats.

Unfortunately, the rain will pick up during the evening and overnight hours with some cells having a bit heavier rain shafts which will drench you.

So, trick-or-treating will be best to do earlier if you can if not the umbrella will be handy. For the party goers, say advice goes for the umbrella or rain coat.

Happy Halloween!

