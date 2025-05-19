Friday's confirmed EF-1 tornado

BALTIMORE-DUNDALK — The storms on Friday produced numerous downed trees and power lines, which damaged homes, cars, and lead to widespread power outages across central Maryland. On Saturday, the National Weather Service sent out a survey team to assess the damage from Friday's storms. They confirmed that a weak EF-1 tornado touched down at 5:51 PM in Federal Hill and was on the ground for 10 minutes as it traveled through Dundalk. The tornado had estimated peak winds of 110 mph and was 75 yards wide. It traveled 5.75 miles.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale is primarily based on level of damage from the tornado in addition to the estimated wind speed. An EF-1 tornado is considered "weak", but has estimated wind speeds of 86-110 mph. A tornado of this magnitude is capable of producing moderate damage, which is what we saw in Baltimore city and southern Baltimore county on Friday.

