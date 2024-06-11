Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Friday will feel HOT, HOT, HOT!

The hottest airmass of 2024 is in sight...
RECORDWARMTH.jpg
WMAR
RECORDWARMTH.jpg
Posted at 4:38 AM, Jun 11, 2024

BALTIMORE — Find ways to beat the heat later this week because temperatures will turn quite toasty! The 90s return on Thursday and Friday thanks to persistent southerly wind flow. Friday could potentially be the hottest day of the year thus far, as temperatures are projected to rise into the mid-90s. It will likely be the first 95°+ of 2024, and heat index values will range in the mid to upper-90s when the humidity is factored in. With a forecast high of 96° on Friday, there is a chance that we could challenge the old 30-year-old record high of 98° (1994) at BWI. Typically, the first 95°+ day of the season usually occurs during the 3rd or 4th week of June.

HEAT1.jpg

The hottest day of the year so far was 92° on April 29th.

fridayheat.jpg

Here are safety tips on how you can beat the heat:

heat.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Heat #Hot

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018