Friday will feel HOT, HOT, HOT!

BALTIMORE — Find ways to beat the heat later this week because temperatures will turn quite toasty! The 90s return on Thursday and Friday thanks to persistent southerly wind flow. Friday could potentially be the hottest day of the year thus far, as temperatures are projected to rise into the mid-90s. It will likely be the first 95°+ of 2024, and heat index values will range in the mid to upper-90s when the humidity is factored in. With a forecast high of 96° on Friday, there is a chance that we could challenge the old 30-year-old record high of 98° (1994) at BWI. Typically, the first 95°+ day of the season usually occurs during the 3rd or 4th week of June.

The hottest day of the year so far was 92° on April 29th.

