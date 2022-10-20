Freeze things happen...

Grab the puffy coat and gloves because temperatures are starting off very chilly once again! Temperatures are starting off in the 30s for many locations. Some spots may even experience temperatures at or below freezing. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect for the area until 9 AM. Areas north and west of the city could experience their first freeze of the season. Areas of frost are possible around the Baltimore metro and southeastward.

It's another hot coffee type of morning! Temperatures will remain in the 30s until mid-morning.

At least the 60s make a comeback this afternoon! It's all thanks to increasing sunshine and breezy southwest winds.

