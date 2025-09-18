Four days until fall!

Fall is near! Mother Nature is setting the mood for cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice, and crisp evenings. Astronomically, the official start of Fall in the northern hemisphere is Monday, September 22nd at 2:19 PM Eastern Daylight Time. The earth is in a sweet spot— it's tilt is sideways relative to the sun, allowing for the sun to shine directly over the equator. The earth keeps moving in it's orbit and we start tilting more away from the sun. This is why the days get shorter, nights get longer, and temperatures cool down. While the northern hemisphere celebrates the autumnal equinox, the southern hemisphere is celebrating the spring equinox.

The sun crosses the celestial equator and heads south, giving both hemispheres roughly an equal amount of daylight and darkness. On Monday in Baltimore, you can expect about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

