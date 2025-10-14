Following the fall foliage

MARYLAND — Planning on doing some leaf peeping? Here is the latest fall foliage update from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The leaves are just starting to change along the Eastern Shore, and they are close to their midpoint stage in central Maryland. According to the latest report, foresters report trees in western Maryland are showing a variety of colors from green to gold to red. The leaves are either at the midpoint or near their peak across the higher elevations. Many trees are stressed and bare due to prolonged warm weather and abnormally dry conditions. Many areas to the west of Frederick county are suffering from moderate-severe drought concerns.

wmar

The ideal weather conditions for vibrant fall foliage is a combo of warm/cool sunny days and crisp nights. In terms of rain, a healthy amount of rainfall is needed in order to support the growing season.

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #FallFoliage

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_