It's a foggy start to the day!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Visibility has been reduced to a quarter mile or less in some spots.

There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere with dew points in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

The air is saturated as dew point temperatures and current temperatures are the same or close together.....hence, fog!

Change will come this afternoon with some sun and the chance for an isolated shower/storm.

Stay tuned!

