Fog is forming

Drive slowly!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 4:56 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 05:52:54-04

Fog is the big story this morning! Areas of dense fog are developing from the east across central Maryland. This will have a major impact on visibility for the morning commute. Visibilities in some spots could be a quarter mile or less at times. Fog is expected to diminish around the mid-morning hours and visibilities will improve. There will be plenty of low-level clouds and areas of drizzle lingering throughout the day (especially along the I-95 corridor).

Here are some helpful hints to keep yourself safe when traveling through dense fog:

