Low level moisture, courtesy of overnight showers, has resulted in fog this morning.

The fog has led to reduced visibility from Arundel Mills to Dundalk to Westminster.

Lynette Charles

Lynette Charles

Lynette Charles

Visibility has been reduced to a quarter mile or less in many spots.

Lynette Charles

Conditions will improve as the day progresses. Until then, remember these tips for driving in the fog.

Lynette Charles

Be careful and stay tuned!

#becarefulandstaytuned

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather