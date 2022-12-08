It's time for 'Science with Stevie'! I've had many folks reach out to me with questions regarding fog. Fog is when tiny water droplets are suspended in the air. The air becomes saturated and water vapor molecules condense, just like clouds! Here is a list of some different processes that produce fog: light winds, clear skies at night, damp soil and vegetation, high dewpoints, and light drizzle or precipitation. There are 6 main types of fog: advection, radiation, valley, upslope, evaporation, and freezing fog.

Forecasting fog can be tricky. Meteorologists analyze air temperatures, ground temperatures, water temperatures, and moisture content in the atmosphere to predict fog.

When dense fog develops, the best preparation is to leave early for work and school to avoid traffic delays. While traveling, reduce your speed, use your low beam headlights, and keep your distance from other vehicles.

