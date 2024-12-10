Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Focusing on the fog

Dense Fog Advisories in effect...
fog1.jpg
wmar
fog1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Dense Fog Advisories are in place until noon for areas north and west of the bay! The fog is greatly reducing visibilities down to a 1/4 mile or even less... especially along and near the I-95 corridor.

FOG.jpg
fogg.jpg

Use your low beams and take it slow on the roads as you head out on your morning commute!

foggg.jpg

If you are curious about how fog forms, check out the image below!

fog.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Fog #DenseFogAdvisory

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk