Focusing on the fog

Dense Fog Advisories are in place until noon for areas north and west of the bay! The fog is greatly reducing visibilities down to a 1/4 mile or even less... especially along and near the I-95 corridor.

Use your low beams and take it slow on the roads as you head out on your morning commute!

If you are curious about how fog forms, check out the image below!

