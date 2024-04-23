Watch Now
Focusing on frost!

Before planting, double check the weather forecast!
Posted at 4:00 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 04:00:05-04

Springtime in Maryland is anything but consistent! Mother Nature throws everything our way during the transition months. Temperatures go up and down, and it can also look wet (rain) and white (snow)! Folks are eager to put on their gloves to tend to the garden, but the weather conditions can make it challenging, especially during the spring and autumn months! During this time of year, the days get longer, the weather warms up, and the potential for frost decreases with each passing day. But, the threat of frost in late-April still exists. Here are just a few things to keep in mind:

Average last frost dates 
- Annapolis: March 23rd
- Chestertown: April 3rd
- BWI: April 10th
- Millers: April 19th

Spring planting strategy
- Are you eager to plant your tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants?
- Pay close attention to the weather conditions and, as soon as no frost is forecast, go ahead and transplant those into the ground.
- Usually, it's best to hold off on transplanting these seedlings into your garden until mid to late-April.

Protect sensitive plants from frost
- Location of your garden matters!
- Cover plants
- Bring portable plants indoors
- Mulch, prune, and mow
- Keep plants moist

When in doubt, cover it up! It's better to be safe than sorry!

