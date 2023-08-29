Focusing on Franklin

Franklin is a powerful category 4 hurricane with sustained maximum winds of 145 mph. The center of Franklin will pass to the west of Bermuda on Wednesday and gradual weakening is expected. The intense hurricane is projected to remain well offshore of the eastern seaboard.

Franklin will remain well to our east over the warm Atlantic waters, thanks to a couple of frontal boundaries sliding through the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern regions. Life-threatening surf and rip currents are expected along the southeastern coast of the United States. Maryland and Delaware beaches will feel impacts from this system today as breaking waves of 4-5 ft could result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong swells from distant Hurricane Franklin will result in an elevated rip current risk through late this week.

