Focusing on flooding

Coastal flooding is possible along both sides of the bay thanks to an onshore wind flow. While winds will be generally light today, the easterly wind could push some water along the immediate shorelines of the bay. This will definitely be a concern along the Anne Arundel county shoreline. This is why a Coastal Flood Warning goes into effect for Anne Arundel county at 1 PM today - 12 PM Wednesday. Coastal Flood Advisories go into effect until Wednesday afternoon for the Harford and Baltimore shorelines as well as Kent, Queene Annes, Caroline, and Talbot counties. Tidal flooding could result in up to 1 ft of inundation above ground level in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The tides could be running about 2.5-3 feet above normal during the times of high tides. Here is a look at the high tides today in Annapolis, Havre de Grace, and at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

