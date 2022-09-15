Focusing on Fiona

We now have the 6th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season! Tropical Storm Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is expected to move westward over the next few days. This system is expected to move over the Leeward Islands late Friday night and Puerto Rico over the weekend. Heavy rain associated with this storm may lead to flash flooding and urban flooding in those areas. Eventually it will travel over portions of the Dominican Republic early next week.

While model guidance indicates that Fiona will remain offshore later next week/weekend, rough surf is possible along the Delmarva Peninsula beaches.

The next name up on the list is Gaston.

