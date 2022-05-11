Flooding Focused Up & Down the Bay

We have another day where coastal/tidal flooding will be an issue for the Anne Arundel and Baltimore county shoreline. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for areas in green until 7 AM Thursday as the tides are running between 1.5-2ft above normal. According to the National Weather Service, flooding is occurring in the City Dock lot in Annapolis and at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Keep an eye out for flooding in low-lying areas near the Bay. Remember... never underestimate the power of water.

Tidal/coastal flooding is an issue because, an area of low pressure is providing a persistent NE wind flow across the Mid-Atlantic region. This is allowing the water levels to be elevated. Believe it or not, this storm system was the one that brought us the heavy rainfall and wind over the weekend AND it will begin to shift back in our direction over the next few days...

WMAR

As this storm system moves closer to the eastern seaboard, it will bring more clouds overhead for your Thursday and even the potential for some light showers late day.

WMAR

Temperatures are still projected to be near seasonal levels, in the low to mid-70s. You might want the rain jacket with you if you're heading out Thursday evening.

WMAR

Rain chances will linger into Friday and also this weekend. Increased surface heating over the weekend will lead to more instability...that means that some thunderstorms are possible. Stay Tuned!

#StevieDanielsWx

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram: Stevie_Daniels_