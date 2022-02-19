Fire, Wind, Cold, Flurries OH MY!

A clipper system will swipe through the area today. This system will be mainly moisture-starved but a stray flurry or two cannot be ruled out near the Mason Dixon line as it makes its way through midday.

wmar

wmar

We will feel our winds kick up once again today, with gusts up to 50 mph at times. Wind Advisories go into effect today at noon - 7 PM this evening for the entire viewing area. Winds of this strength may break some tree branches and a few power outages may result.

wmar

The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will lead to an increased risk of fire spread this afternoon. Outdoor burning of any kind if strongly discouraged.

WMAR

On this National Chocolate Mint Day, temperatures will be cooler than recent days. Expect highs up to the mid-40s BUT it will be feeling more like the 30s thanks to blustery west-northwest winds.

WMAR

Winds relax later tonight but if you have any evening plans on this Saturday night, make sure you are bundled up (especially if you're heading out). It will feel very cold with temperatures dropping into the teens and low-20s across central Maryland.

wmar

wmar

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX