Finally, sunshine!

Posted at 7:53 AM, Oct 14, 2021
It has been almost two weeks since we've seen ample sunshine from sunrise to sunset.

Last week we had clouds and rain. So far, this week, we've been mainly dry but we've had morning fog and afternoon clouds courtesy of a coastal low.

Today change will happen.....once the fog burns off, there will be more sunshine due to weak high pressure building in across the area.

The fog has been dense and the visibility has dropped to a quarter mile or less, so a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

The sunshine and southerly flow will aid in temperatures rising into the upper 70s to low 80s which is well above the normal temp of 69 degrees.

Cooler temps will arrive by Sunday into next week.

Stay tuned!

