Final days....

Summer is holding on for dear life with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees today .

Lynette Charles

Not only are the temperatures high, but so is the humidity with dew points in the upper 60s and 70s.

The heat will stick around into tomorrow. Temps will drop into the mid 80s Thursday into the start of the weekend but it will still be humid.

The mercury begins to rise again Sunday into the beginning of next week.

If you are a fan of cooler temperatures, the good news is the countdown to fall is on....it's almost here!

