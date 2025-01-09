Fighting the flames in southern California

The ongoing wildfires in southern California is absolutely heart-breaking. Thousands are forced to evacuate as the fires continue to destroy homes and property. The weather and climate is to blame for the massive wildfire spread.

wmar

The widespread, intense Santa Ana Winds are the culprit for the rapid growth. Santa Ana Winds are caused by a very strong pressure gradient between an area of high pressure over the desert region of the country and a low pressure system near the southern coast of the US. The high pressure air races downhill through the mountainous regions and canyons very fast towards the area of low pressure near the coastline. As this occurs, the air gets compressed and heats up. The dryness of the air increases making the vegetation highly flammable. Wind gusts can vary anywhere between 45-100 mph, which promotes rapid wildfire spread. Fierce winds and dry air creates unpredictable conditions for firefighters.

Red Flag Warnings continue for southern portions of the California coastline as northerly winds will remain elevated through today, with wind gusts between 30-50 mph in the lower elevations and valleys. The winds will finally settle down into Friday.

WMAR

wmar

Thinking of everyone who has been impacted and who is in the path of these devastating wildfires.

#StevieDanielsWX #Wildfires

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_