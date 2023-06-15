Feeling toasty on Father's Day!

MARYLAND — Father's Day is right around the corner! Even though we desperately need the rain, if you plan to celebrate dad outdoors this weekend, you are in luck! Weather conditions will cooperate for both Saturday and Sunday as central Maryland will be mostly dry with bright sunshine and low humidity! Temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, in the mid-80s on Saturday and near 90° on Father's Day! It will be a fabulous weekend to light up the grill and spend time with dad outside by the pool! Just make sure you apply the sunscreen!

